Woman airlifted to hospital following fiery, head-on crash in Kane County: sheriff

A woman was seriously injured after crashing into another vehicle head on in Kane County on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. on Plank Road in Hampshire Township.

A 38-year-old woman from Hampshire was driving a Ford eastbound and veered into oncoming traffic causing a head-on collision with a Lexus SUV.

When deputies arrived at the scene the Ford had caught fire. The woman was pulled from the car before it was engulfed. She was airlifted to Good Samaritan Hospital in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the Ford suffered several broken bones including her spine, pelvis, shin and wrist. She was also severely burned and was treated for smoke inhalation.

The Lexus was driven by an 18-year-old man from Chicago. He was transported to Sherman Hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. It is not clear if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash. There is a potential for charges to be filed, the Sheriff's Office says.