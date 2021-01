A woman was arrested Tuesday morning after driving through a barricade near Trump Tower on the Near North Side.

About 4 a.m., the 31-year-old was driving a Honda sedan north on Wabash Avenue, when she intentionally drove around officers onto the sidewalk in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue and struck a barricade, Chicago police said.

She was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. Charges are pending.