Woman arrested in connection with North Riverside Park Mall shooting

A woman is behind bars after her alleged involvement in a shooting at a suburban mall that left two men injured.

Jasmine Holloway, 26, was taken into custody July 8th in the 2300 block of W. Jackson Blvd in Chicago.

She's charged with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with an argument that turned into a shooting on July 3 at the North Riverside Park Mall, according to North Riverside police.

Two men started the argument with Holloway and the situation escalated when she fired her handgun, according to police.

Both of the men were injured and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The shooting prompted a heavy police response at the mall and resulted in a temporary closure.

Holloway is being held in the Cook County Jail, where she awaits her court appearance set for August.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that they expect more charges brought against the individuals involved.