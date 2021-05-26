Woman carjacked at gunpoint in Bucktown

A trio carjacked a woman at gunpoint Wednesday in Bucktown on the Northwest Side.

The 51-year-old woman was driving east about 5 p.m. when a vehicle blocked her path while at a stop sign in the 2000 block of West Moffat Street, Chicago police said.

Three males got out of the vehicle and one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded she get out of her white Mercedes, police said.

The woman complied and one of the males got in her car and drove away, police said. The other two males got in the vehicle they arrived in and left the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.