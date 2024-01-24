Woman carjacked at Lake View gas station: police

A woman was carjacked at a Lake View gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:49 p.m., a 30-year-old woman was pumping gas at the BP gas station located in the 800 block of West Irving Park when an unknown offender entered her vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle was left running and the keys were in the ignition. Later, police recovered the vehicle and returned it to its owner.

No offenders are in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.