Woman carjacked in South Loop minutes before man wounded in shootout less than a mile away

A woman was hit in the head and carjacked early Monday in the South Loop, minutes before a man was wounded in a shootout less than a mile away.

The 48-year-old woman was standing outside with a male friend around 3:35 a.m. when a black Jeep pulled up and three people got out of the car and demanded their property in the 700 block of South Wells Street, police said.

One of them struck the woman in the back of the head and the suspects took her Chrysler 400 and personal property from both victims, police said.

They drove off in an unknown direction.

Minutes later, a man was pulling his car into a garage parking lot in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when he was followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan, police said.

Five males got out of the cars and approached him with handguns drawn, police said.

A shootout ensued and the gunmen ran back to their vehicles and fled the scene, according to officials.

The victim, who was a concealed carry holder, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connects.