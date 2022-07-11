Concealed carry holder trades shots with gunmen in South Loop shootout

A concealed carry holder was wounded in a shootout with a group of gunmen Monday morning in a South Loop parking lot.

The man pulled his car into a garage parking lot around 3:38 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Delano Court when he was followed by a black Jeep and a white sedan, police said.

Five males got out of the following cars and approached the man with handguns drawn, police said.

A shootout ensued and the gunmen ran back to their vehicles and fled the scene, according to officials.

The concealed carry holder suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and a graze wound to the head, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Minutes earlier, a woman was hit in the head and carjacked less than a mile away.

The 48-year-old was standing outside with a male friend around 3:35 a.m. when a black Jeep pulled up and three people got out of the car and demanded their property in the 700 block of South Wells Street, police said.

One of them struck the woman in the back of the head and the suspects took her Chrysler 400 and personal property from both victims, police said.

They drove off in an unknown direction.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are connected.