Woman carjacked in Wicker Park; 3 in custody

A woman was carjacked Monday night in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

The 44-year-old was sitting in her 2015 Lexus SUV at 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when an armed man approached and forced her out of the vehicle, police said.

Illinois State Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 290 and took three people into custody after they fled on foot in the first block of West 113th Street, police said.

The suspects were turned over to CPD for further investigation, according to ISP.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

