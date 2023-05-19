Woman charged in 3 armed robberies on Chicago's Northwest Side

article

A woman has been charged in three armed robberies Thursday on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Mercedes Jackson, 26, is accused of holding up three men at gunpoint in a span of about an hour in Humboldt Park and West Town, police said.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations:

A 44-year-old man around 9:05 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Crystal Street

A 36-year-old man around 9:56 a.m. in the 1800 block of West Chicago Avenue

A 30-year-old man around 10:10 a.m. in the 700 block of North Willard Court

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Jackson was arrested moments after the last robbery and was charged with three felony counts of armed robbery.

She is scheduled to appear in bond court