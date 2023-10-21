Woman charged in Far South Side murder

article

A Chicago woman was charged after fatally shooting a man in the backyard of a Longwood Manor residence over the summer.

Katherine McCann, 35, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of a 32-year-old man on Aug. 6.

The shooting happened in the backyard of a home in the 12100 block of South Ashland Avenue, the same block that McCann lives on.

She was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon by a felon.

McCann was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Saturday.