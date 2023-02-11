Woman charged in fatal Edgewater stabbing: police

A 23-year-old woman was charged with fatally stabbing a man in Edgewater earlier this week.

Police say Isis Monae, of Chicago, was arrested on Thursday around 1 p.m. after she attacked two people on Wednesday night in the 5200 block of North Sheridan Road.

Monae was arrested a block away from the scene of the crime 13 hours after it happened. Police and SWAT officers were seen going into the Wyndham Apartments on the same block.

At approximately 11:41 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman pulled a knife on a man and woman on the sidewalk and a Good Samaritan stepped in to stop her.

Police say the victim was a 21-year-old man. He has not yet been identified. A 26-year-old man was also seriously injured during the attack.

Neighbors were left on edge by the violent attack.

"It’s tragic," said Suzy Dooley, who lives in Edgewater. "I think that there are a lot of people in this area that need more mental health care than they’re getting, and they live all among us, and all around us."

Ald. Harry Osterman, who represents Edgewater, said this is the neighborhood’s first homicide of 2023.