Woman charged in million-dollar money laundering case involving a homeowners association

A 50-year-old Wisconsin woman is facing multiple felony theft and money laundering charges in suburban Fox Lake, according to Fox Lake police.

Michele Kirk, who also goes by Michele Fitte, of Twin Lakes, Wis. faces two felony counts of theft and three counts of felony money laundering, police said.

The charges are related to an Oct. 28, 2019, investigation that found that Kirk, who was a property manager of Vacation Village Home Owner’s Association, allegedly took control of property and laundered more than $1,000,000 in funds belonging to the association, police said.

A warrant for her arrest was issued Thursday, and she was taken into custody, police said.

Kirk was ordered to be held on $250,000 bail, police said.