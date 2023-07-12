Woman charged with abducting 4 girls at knifepoint from Manteno park

A woman was charged with abducting four girls from a park in Manteno at knife point Monday.

Anita Diaz, 47, allegedly took the girls from a park around 2 p.m. She threatened them with knife and forced them into her car.

Diaz then took the girls to multiple locations in the Bourbonnais and Manteno area, including her residence. Just before 5 p.m., she dropped the victims off at a park in Manteno, police say.

The victims, who had not been reported as missing, told police about the abduction. The girls were unharmed and returned to their parents.

Diaz was located by police, arrested, and charged with aggravated unlawful restraint. She was detained at the Jerome Combs Detention Center.