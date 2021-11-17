Woman charged with attempted murder in South Side stabbing

article

A woman was charged Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of a woman in the Ida B. Wells / Darrow Homes neighborhood on the South Side.

Niquia Simbler, 36, was charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, both felonies, police said.

Simbler was accused of stabbing a 34-year-old woman multiple times on Oct. 26 in the 600 block of East 37th Street, police said.

She was arrested Monday in Maywood, Illinois.

Simbler is due in court Wednesday.

