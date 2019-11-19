Woman charged with driving on suspended license in fatal crash with bicyclist near Jackson Park

A woman accused of fatally striking a bicyclist with her vehicle near Jackson Park has been charged with driving an uninsured vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Authorities were called about 1 a.m. Sunday for a bicyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Stony Island Avenue and 67th Street, Chicago police said.

The 40-year-old man on the bike had been riding west near 67th Street when he was hit by a northbound Chevy Impala on Stony Island, police said.

The cyclist, identified as Lee Luellen, was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Sabrinia Williams, 42, of Englewood, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of driving on a suspended license and driving an uninsured vehicle, and was cited for failing to reduce speed, police said. Her initial court date is set for Dec. 5.

The crash happened on a stretch of Stony Island where the city has proposed installing protected bike lanes but those have reportedly been opposed by local aldermen in the past.

Biking advocates have recently said the city is falling behind other cities and is not doing enough to make biking safer.

Luellen was the fourth bicyclist to be fatally struck by vehicles in Chicago this year.