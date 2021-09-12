Woman charged with fatal shooting of 12-year-old in South Chicago

article

A woman is charged with fatally shooting a 12-year-old boy Saturday in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Harris Fallon, 37, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kaden Ingram in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, Chicago police said.

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Fallon was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, which appeared to be a case of domestic violence, according to police.

Fallon was due in court Sunday.