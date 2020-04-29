Woman charged with knife attack of 2 Chicago cops at Avondale fire

article

A woman was charged with cutting one police officer and stabbing another Wednesday as they responded to a fire in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

Elizabeth Rubio, 38, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery of a peace officer and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, as well as two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Chicago police said.

Rubio allegedly started a small fire in the basement of her home in the 3100 block of North Spaulding Avenue, and attacked the two officers when they arrived to the scene, police and Chicago fire officials said.

One officer was cut on the shin while another was stabbed in the calf, police said.

Rubio is due in bond court Friday.