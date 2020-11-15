Woman charged with looting and burglary in August

article

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with looting and burglary, according to Chicago police.

Deborah Long, of South Loop, is facing a felony count of burglary and looting, police said.

She was taken into custody Friday after being identified as a person who burglarized a business Aug. 10 in the first block of West Cermak Road, police said.

She was due in bond court Saturday.

