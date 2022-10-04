Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

article

A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The boy suffered minor injuries in the attack, police said.

Patton, who lives on the same block where the stabbing occurred, was charged with aggravated battery of a child under 13 causing great bodily harm.

She is due in bond court Tuesday.