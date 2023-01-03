Woman chased, shot at multiple times while driving in Joliet: police

A woman driver was chased down and shot at while driving in Joliet Tuesday morning.

Around 9:10 a.m., Joliet police responded to the area of Brentwood Place and Westfield Road for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a 36-year-old woman was driving soundbound on North Larkin Avenue from Route 30 when a black sedan began honking behind her.

The sedan then pulled up next to the woman and threw a water bottle at her vehicle, police said. The woman called 911.

Both vehicles continued westbound on Ingalls Avenue, and the driver of the sedan then began firing shots at the woman.

The vehicles proceeded into a nearby neighborhood where the suspect fired more shots at the victim, police said.

The woman was not struck by gunfire, but her vehicle and a home in the 1300 block of Brentwood Place were.

Numerous shell casings were recovered from the scene, police said.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned African American driver. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Joliet police at 815-724-3020.