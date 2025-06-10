Woman, 1-year-old found dead on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A 25-year-old woman and a 1-year-old child were found dead early Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood. A witness spotted the woman unresponsive in a backyard, and paramedics later discovered the child inside the home. Police said a death investigation is underway, and no other injuries were reported.



A woman and a 1-year-old child were found dead early Tuesday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the city’s South Side, prompting a death investigation, according to police.

Woman, child found dead on the South Side

What we know:

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West 80th Street after a witness reported seeing an unresponsive woman in a backyard, Chicago police said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead at the scene.

While at the home, emergency responders noticed an open door and entered the residence, where they discovered a 1-year-old child unresponsive. The child was also pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

Very few details have been provided.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the deceased.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.