Woman, 1-year-old found dead on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A woman and a 1-year-old child were found dead early Tuesday in the Ashburn neighborhood on the city’s South Side, prompting a death investigation, according to police.
Woman, child found dead on the South Side
What we know:
Around 3 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West 80th Street after a witness reported seeing an unresponsive woman in a backyard, Chicago police said. Paramedics arrived and pronounced the 25-year-old woman dead at the scene.
While at the home, emergency responders noticed an open door and entered the residence, where they discovered a 1-year-old child unresponsive. The child was also pronounced dead at the scene.
No other injuries were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
Very few details have been provided.
The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified the deceased.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.