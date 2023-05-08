Woman and child found laying on Kennedy Expressway, hospitalized in critical condition

A woman and child were hospitalized after they were found laying on the Kennedy Expressway near the Loop Monday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., state troopers responded to a call of two people laying on the northbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Eisenhower Expressway overpass, Illinois State Police said.

A woman and a girl, whose age wasn’t known, were taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, according to state police and the Chicago Fire Department.

The Jane Byrne Interchange, where the Kennedy, Dan Ryan and Eisenhower expressways meet, on Dec. 13, 2022. (E. Jason Wambsgans/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images / Getty Images)

No further information was immediately available.