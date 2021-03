A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 37, was shot by someone in a dark-colored SUV about 8:40 p.m. while riding in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Wrightwood Avenue, Chicago police said.

She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her head, and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.