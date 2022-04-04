Woman critically wounded in Little Village double shooting

A woman and a man were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in the Little Village neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The pair were struck by gunfire around 10:21 p.m. in the 2900 block of West 25th Place and self-transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

The 30-year-old woman was struck in the head and leg and was listed in critical condition, police said. The 26-year-old man was shot in the chest and listed in fair condition, police said.

The victims were unable to provide details about the shooting due to the severity of their injuries, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.