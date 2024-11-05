Woman critically wounded in shooting after South Side car crash, police say

A woman was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning after a car crash on Chicago’s South Side.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was driving in the first block of East 69th Street around 6:40 a.m. when she collided with another vehicle.

After the crash, a passenger in the other car started shooting at the woman. She was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the back.

No one was in custody as of Tuesday morning. Area One Detectives are investigating.