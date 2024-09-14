Woman dead, 2 others critically injured in South Loop ejection crash

The Brief A 21-year-old woman died, and two others were critically injured after being ejected from a vehicle in a South Loop crash, where a tow truck backed into an SUV, causing it to lose control and hit a wall. The tow truck driver fled the scene while the SUV driver remained and cooperated with police; the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.



A 21-year-old woman is dead and two other people were critically injured after they were ejected from a vehicle in the South Loop early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said the crash happened in the 100 block of West Roosevelt Road around 2:14 a.m.

A tow truck driver backed into an SUV, which caused it to strike another vehicle, which then lost control and struck a wall, police said. All three people in the vehicle were ejected.

The 21-year-old woman suffered a head injury and was transported in critical condition to Northwestern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, who were also in the vehicle, suffered head injuries after they were ejected. They were also taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is cooperating with police. The tow truck driver fled the scene, police said.

The Chicago Police Major Accidents Unit is investigating.