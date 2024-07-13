Woman dies after being shot in the head on Chicago's West Side

A woman was found shot to death in West Garfield Park early Saturday.

At about 2:06 a.m., Chicago police responded to the 200 block of South Kostner Avenue for a call of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 34-year-old woman on the ground who was unresponsive and shot, police said.

The woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.