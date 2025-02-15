A woman has died after a house fire Saturday morning in Portage, Ind., according to officials.

What we know:

The fire broke out at 11:14 a.m. at a home on Defiance Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and quickly went inside to search for the homeowners.

Woman dies after house fire in Portage, officials say (Portage Fire Department )

One homeowner was located, and fire crews were informed of a second person inside.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze and locate the second victim, but she was found dead from her injuries.

Authorities have not released her identity.

What's next:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.