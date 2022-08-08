Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died.

Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office.

Williams and a 19-year-old Dyer man were kayaking around 8:15 p.m. when witnesses said the two tipped over and began struggling in the water about 200 feet from shore.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

One of the witnesses attempted to rescue the pair with the aid of a responding Hobart police officer, and were able to swim Williams to shore, according to officials.

She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to her injuries on Sunday.

The man's body was recovered by a Crown Point Fire Department dive team member about an hour after the accident, officials said. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials said both kayakers had life jackets with them, but were not wearing them at the time of the incident.