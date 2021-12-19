Woman dies after rear-ending CTA bus in Woodlawn: police

A woman died after rear-ending a CTA bus in Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police.

Police said the woman, approximately in her late 20s or early 30s, was traveling Southbound in the 6300 block of South Stony Island around 1:20 a.m., when her car when she struck the rear end of a CTA bus that was stopped at a bus stop.

The woman sustained trauma to her head and body, and was taken to the University of Chicago where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the bus, a 43-year-man, was the only person on board. The driver complained of back pain and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating the incident.