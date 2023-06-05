Woman dies after being ejected in Waukegan rollover crash

A woman was killed after she was ejected from an SUV in a rollover accident Sunday afternoon in north suburban Waukegan.

Officers with the Waukegan Police Department responded to the area of 425 N. Green Bay Road around 2:14 p.m. for a report of a car accident, according to authorities.

A witness told police they saw a white 2002 Ford Explorer speeding northbound on Green Bay Road. The witness said the SUV crossed into the southbound lanes, then quickly swerved back into northbound lanes before it left the roadway and rolled over several times.

The Explorer entered the parking lot of a Kia dealership at 425 N. Green Bay Road, where it damaged four other vehicles before it came to rest, police said.

The driver, a 31-year-old Waukegan woman, was ejected from the vehicle, according to police. She was transported to Vista East Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A 50-year-old Waukegan resident was who a passenger in the Explorer was taken to Condell Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

While the cause of the crash is still under investigation, Waukegan police said officers found 8.8 grams of a substance containing heroin inside the vehicle.

Autopsy results are pending.