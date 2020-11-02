Woman dies in Lansing apartment fire

A fire broke out in an apartment building early Monday in south suburban Lansing, leaving a woman dead and injuring five others.

Crews responded at 3:18 a.m. to heavy fire in multiple floors of a three-story building in the 3000 block of Bernice Road, Lansing Fire Dept. Deputy Chief John Grady said in a statement.

Several people were rescued from the building, but three officers were hurt while doing so, he said. The fire was extinguished in an hour, and the apartment building was a total loss.

A 49-year-old woman died in the fire, Grady said.

The Cook County examiner’s office hasn’t released details on her death.

Two occupants of the building were also hurt in the fire, Grady said. The officers have been treated and released from hospitals, but the condition of the others was unknown.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.