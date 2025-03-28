Woman dies in single-car crash on I-57

The Brief A woman died after her car ran off Interstate 57 near Halsted Street on Thursday night, hitting a tree. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized, and the crash shut down southbound lanes for several hours. Illinois State Police are investigating.



A woman died in a crash after driving off of Interstate 57 on Thursday night.

I-57 crash

Around 9 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala ran off the expressway near Halsted Street, up an embankment and struck a tree, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver died at the scene. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A passenger in the Impala was taken to an area hospital.

The southbound lanes on I-57 were closed until around 1:50 a.m.

State police are investigating the crash.

No further information was provided.