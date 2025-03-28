Woman dies in single-car crash on I-57
CHICAGO - A woman died in a crash after driving off of Interstate 57 on Thursday night.
Around 9 p.m., a Chevrolet Impala ran off the expressway near Halsted Street, up an embankment and struck a tree, according to Illinois State Police.
The driver died at the scene. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A passenger in the Impala was taken to an area hospital.
The southbound lanes on I-57 were closed until around 1:50 a.m.
State police are investigating the crash.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.