Woman dies after making contact with third rail on Chicago's West Side

A woman died after touching the electrified third rail on the CTA tracks Monday night in the Austin neighborhood.

The woman, whose was in her 40s, was walking on the tracks when she touched the third rail around 9:42 p.m. near the Central Green Line Station, 300 N. Central Ave., according to police. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The tracks were secured by the CTA and Area Four detectives were at the scene investigating.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.