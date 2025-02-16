Woman drives into Lake Michigan in Chicago, escapes from car

A 26-year-old woman was uninjured after she drove off of Lake Shore Drive and into Lake Michigan near Grant Park on Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 800 block of South Lake Shore Drive around 7:42 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Car submerged

What we know:

The woman was driving southbound and veered off the road and landed in the lake, police said.

She got out of the car and made her way back to the shore. She was not injured during the incident.

The blue sedan she was driving remained partially submerged in the water.

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution and was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police said citations are pending but did not specify for what.

It was unclear exactly why she drove off the roadway.