Woman dropped off at Chicago hospital following drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old woman was shot inside a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Friday morning.

Police say the victim was the passenger in a vehicle traveling in the 3500 block of West North Avenue at 1:20 a.m. when someone fired shots at the car

The shots came from a small black SUV. The victim was shot in the right calf and dropped off at Community First Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported. Areas detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.