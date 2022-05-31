Warrant issued for woman facing DUI charges in fiery Joliet crash that killed driver

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Joliet woman who is facing several charges in a deadly crash last March in the southwestern suburb.

Maria Aiello, 46, was accused of crashing her car into an Acura LTX that was stopped at a red light on March 15 near Glenwood and Springfield avenues. The collision forced the Acura into a tree near the intersection and the car became engulfed in flames, police said.

The Acura's driver, 50-year-old Ednalice Pagan-Romney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Aiello suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center before being transferred to Loyola University Medical Center.

Aiello was later released from the hospital and an arrest warrant was issued by Joliet police after the investigation determined Aiello was in possession of a controlled substance at the time of the crash and was believed to be under the influence.

She is facing eight counts of reckless homicide, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement

A Will County judge set her bond at $500,000.