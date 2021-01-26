Woman fatally hit by train in Highwood

A 53-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Metra train Friday evening in Highwood in the north suburbs.

The pedestrian was hit by the train about 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Green Bay Road and Highwood Avenue, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

She died at the scene. An autopsy revealed that she died from injuries from the crash, but her manner of death hasn’t been released.

The crash remains under investigation by Metra police and the coroner’s office.