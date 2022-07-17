Woman fatally shot in head after fight breaks out on porch on Chicago's West Side

A woman was fatally shot in the head after a fight broke out on a porch in West Garfield Park Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 3900 block of West Wilcox.

At about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, a group was sitting on a porch when a fight ensued, police said.

An unknown person on the porch began firing shots. A 27-year-old man was sustained a graze wound to the mouth and was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

A woman in her 20s was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. She was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

No one is currently in custody.