Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Logan Square, charges pending: police

A 62-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon near a crosswalk in Logan Square on the Northwest Side, police said.

About 5 p.m., a 41-year-old woman driving a white Dodge Caravan struck the older woman near a crosswalk in the 3900 block of West Fullerton Avenue, Chicago police said.

The 62-year-old woman was brought to Illinois Masonic Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

The woman driving the Dodge Caravan was taken into custody and charges are pending, according to police.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.