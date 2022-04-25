Woman fatally struck on I-57 while standing outside car near Halsted

A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle while standing outside a car early Sunday on Interstate 57.

Jeana Nelson, 40, was standing in the right northbound lane, just south of Halsted Street, when she was struck around 1 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver told police they couldn’t stop in time, state police said. Nelson, from South Holland, was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Advertisement

An autopsy released Monday ruled her death an accident.