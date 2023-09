A woman is dead after she was discovered unresponsive in a West Garfield Park residence Saturday morning.

Chicago police say a 53-year-old woman was found in a home in the 4200 block of West Adams just before 8 a.m.

She was unresponsive and later pronounced dead on scene.

A person of interest is being questioned, according to police.

Detectives are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.