Woman found dead on Blue Line tracks at Pulaski Station: police

Chicago police are investigating a death Tuesday after a woman was found dead on the CTA Blue Line tracks near the Pulaski Station.

About 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a call of an altercation and found the woman laying on the Blue Line tracks in the 500 block of South Pulaski Road, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers the woman jumped onto the tracks after an altercation with a person, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the CTA Blue Line train between the LaSalle and Forest Park stations was shut down as police investigate the incident at the Pulaski Station, CTA officials said.

The Blue Line trains are operating between the O’Hare and LaSalle stations, officials said.

CTA officials said passengers should consider taking buses to working Blue Line stations or take the Green Line.