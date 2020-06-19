Woman found dead on Edens Expressway
SKOKIE, Ill. - A 53-year-old Hinsdale woman was found dead Thursday evening on the Edens Expressway near suburban Skokie.
Marisa Giuliana Moura-Srivatava was located about 10:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Old Orchard Road, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Troopers shut down all southbound lanes from 11 p.m. until 2 a.m. Friday for an investigation, according to Illinois State Police spokeswoman Elizabeth Clausing.
Clausing couldn’t immediately confirm a media report that said the woman was fatally struck in a hit-and-run, citing the “infancy of the investigation.”
Autopsy results have not been released.