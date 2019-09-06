Woman found dead, 'partially burned' in Riverdale was strangled: autopsy

A woman whose body was found partially burned Thursday behind a building in south suburban Riverdale died of strangulation, authorities have ruled.

A Riverdale village inspector on a “routine inspection” found the female dead about 11:30 a.m. in an alley behind a building in the 14000 block of South Atlantic Avenue, according to a statement from Riverdale police.

Investigators determined the woman’s body was “partially burned,” police said.

An autopsy Friday found she died of strangulation and ruled her death a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Her age and identity remain unreleased.

Riverdale Police Chief David Demik said in a news conference that the woman was not from Riverdale, and that her identify won’t be released until family is contacted. It was unclear where she was killed.

“We are following several leads on this,” Demik said. “The woman was reported missing, who was discovered there. We don’t believe this was a random act of violence.”

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Riverdale detectives at 708-841-2203.