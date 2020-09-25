Woman found dead with seat belt, Bubble Wrap around her head in Gresham: police

A 45-year-old woman was found dead inside a vehicle Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

Police responded to a vacant lot about 12:52 a.m. in the 1500 block of West 79th Street and found the woman with Bubble Wrap and a seat belt wrapped around her head and neck, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy results released Friday afternoon found she died of multiple injuries from an assault and ruled her death a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Her identity has not been released.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

