Woman found in Austin house fire died of blunt force trauma: autopsy

The death of a woman who was found in a burning house Monday in Austin on the West Side has been ruled a homicide, according to an autopsy.

Officers responding to a fire found the 34-year-old unresponsive about 2:42 a.m. inside a home in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found the woman died of multiple injuries from blunt force trauma, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Investigators believe someone intentionally started the fire, police said.

Area Four and Arson detectives are investigating.