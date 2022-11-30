Woman found shot dead on Waukegan street identified

A woman who was found fatally shot on a Waukegan street last weekend has been identified.

Siedah Mickens, 30, of Zion, was discovered on May Street on Sunday, November 27 around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting.

Mickens was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room, police said.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

An autopsy done Monday revealed Mickens died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Waukegan police are asking anyone with information to call their tip line at 847-360-9001 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.