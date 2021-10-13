Woman found shot, lying on sidewalk in West Garfield Park

Police found a woman who had been shot lying on a sidewalk Wednesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 21-year-old was found unresponsive lying on the sidewalk around 5:28 a.m. in the 200 block of South Kilpatrick Avenue, police said.

She had gunshot wounds in the hip and lower abdomen, police said.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

