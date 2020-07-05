Woman found struck by vehicle on I-290 on the Near West Side

A woman was found injured after she was struck by a vehicle Saturday on Interstate 290 on the Near West Side, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 1:50 a.m. troopers responded to the eastbound lanes of I-290 at Damen Avenue, and found a woman on the left shoulder of the expressway with injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle, state police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, state police said. The vehicle who struck the woman fled the scene after the crash.

Illinois State police continue to investigate.